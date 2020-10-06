Patricia Woll

WOLL - Patricia of Levittown, NY on October 4, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Steven (Jackie), James (Lorraine), and Susan Thompson (Paul). Cherished grandmother of Catherine, James, Samantha, Robert, Jessica, Amanda, and Sean. Adored sister of Ginger Jerzembeck, Michael Lee, and Joseph Lee. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2 - 4 pm and 6 - 8 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Avenue (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral will be held Thursday, 9:30 am - 10:00 am, with an interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Foun-dation. www.lustgarten.org
