ARMSHAW- Rev. Msgr. Patrick Joseph of Greenlawn on October 29, 2020 at 84 years of age. Retired Priest of the Diocese of Rockville Centre having served the Parishes of St. Agnes, Greenport, St. Matthew, Dix Hills, Our Lady of Loretto, Hempstead, as well Chaplain, Diocesan Council of Nurses and Chaplain Nassau County Correctional Facility and Children's Shelter. Pastor Emeritus of St. Francis of Assisi in Greenlawn, where he served as Pastor for 22 years. Beloved Brother of the late Richard, the late Thomas Vincent Armshaw, the late William Francis Armshaw, James Emmet Armshaw and Mary Ann Baron. Uncle of 13 nieces and nephews and 21 grand nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday from 2 - 5 pm at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, Greenlawn. Vigil Mass Monday at 7:30 pm Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11:00 am at St. Francis Of Assisi R.C. Church, Greenlawn. Interment on November 4, St. Boniface Cemetery in Elmont, New York. www.bfhli.com