Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernard R.C. Church
Dr. Patrick B. Hunt Notice
HUNT - Dr. Patrick B., Chiropractor, of Levittown on January 31, 2020. Loving husband of Carol. Adored son of Elinor (and the late Brian Hunt). Cherished brother of Kathleen (John), Sean (Carol), Tom (Teddi), Teresa (Carlos) and Chris (Joanne). Beloved uncle of many. Patrick was a former employee of the NCPD EAB and a member of the NCFF Pipes and Drums. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Mass Wednesday 10:00 AM at St. Bernard R.C. Church. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 4, 2020
