1/1
Patrick CALLAN
{ "" }
CALLAN - The Reverend Patrick J., ordained June 3, 1961 and entered into eternal life on August 9, 2020. Devoted son of the late Bernard and Catherine. Loving brother of Catherine Hogan, Bernard and John. Cherished uncle of Kathleen Hogan MD (Jason Wakakuwa MD), John F. Callan, Jr., Christina Richardson (Mark), and Elizabeth Callan. Adored by his grand-nieces and nephew Emma, Kevin, Callan, Caitlin, and Caroline. Father Callan served in many parishes and ministries throughout the Diocese of Rockville Centre during his 59 years of dedicated priestly service. Family will receive friends Thursday, 2pm - 7pm, at Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Mineola, NY. Vigil Mass will be held at 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11 am. Interment to follow at Holy Sep-ulchre Cemetery in Coram. Funeral arrangements entrus-ted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes Wantagh, NY. www.osheafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 12, 2020.
