Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Patrick Campbell Notice
CAMPBELL - Patrick Edward, 87, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at his home in Massapequa, New York. Born in Termonfeckin, County Louth, Ireland in 1932, Patrick immigrated to the United States in 1953. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. Dear husband of 59 years to Helen Mary Long. Cherished father of Michael (Erika), Irene (Keith) and Siobhan (John). Beloved grandfather of Ryan, Shannon, Catherine, James, Julia, Caroline and Emma. Patrick adored his family, golfing, gardening and going to mass. He will be interred in a private religious ceremony on April 18, 2020 at St. Charles Cemetery. A memorial mass and cele-bration of his life will be held in the future. Arrangements entrusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 13, 2020
