RIORDAN - Patrick Donald, 81, of Vero Beach, FL on May 30, 2020. It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Patrick Donald Riordan, son to Eleanor and Charles Riordan, known to most as Don, and others "Big Don". He was a devoted husband to the dearly departed Mary K. Riordan to whom he was married nearly 55 years. He was a father, grandfather/pop, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. Our father often told us, "listen, people will tell you more than they want to, and you'll be smarter for it". He was quiet at important times, so when he spoke you listened. His presence could not be denied amongst his family, strong, smart, and at times even funny, though he left the clever quips to the love of his life, Mary. In his legacy, he felt strongly, it was not his worldly success, but it was quite simply the life he felt privileged enough to have led. When questioned, he would repeat the same thing to anyone who asked, "I had a great life, a great childhood, I had great parents, a great wife, and great children, I can ask for nothing more." He leaves behind to carry on, his eldest daughter Colleen, son Patrick along with his wife Holly and their children Kyle, Benjamin, Timothy and Grace, and daughter Amy, as well as her husband Jason Minch, and their children Ava and Charles.His life was well lived, it was exceptional. He is now with our mother, where he longed to be. "May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your field and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand." csbartholomewandson.com







