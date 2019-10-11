Home

Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home of Flushing
Northern Blvd. @ 193rd Street
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home of Flushing
Northern Blvd. @ 193rd Street
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine RC Church
Patrick Donegan Notice
DONEGAN - Patrick 91 of Bayside, NY, passed away on October 7th, 2019 in Albany, NY. Visitation will be on Monday October 14, 2019 from 2-5 and 7-9pm at the Frederick Funeral Home of Flushing, Northern Blvd. at 193rd Street. Funeral services will be held at St. Robert Bellarmine RC Church on October 15, 2019 at 9:45am. Burial following at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. Born in County Offaly in Ireland. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee' Coyne), cherished father of Mary (Curt), Eugene (Ann), Gerri and Jackie (Chris). Cherished grandfather of Katie Rose, Patrick, James, Owen, Alayna and Aidan. Loyal brother to 15 siblings. Worked for Hills, King Kullen and Arnold for years. Longtime usher at St. Robert Bellarmine RC Church.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 11, 2019
