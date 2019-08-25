|
|
DRISCOLL - Patrick Joseph of Syosset, NY on August 23, 2019. Past Grand Knight of the Joseph Gorman Council 5091, member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 6394, Retired manager from IBM Corporation and NY State Real Estate Appraiser. He was a proud Korean War Veteran, a member of the 27th Infantry Regiment (Wolfhounds) in Korea and Hawaii. Patrick was born in Jamaica, NY, graduated from Jamaica High School and Hofstra University. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Syosset, NY. Devoted husband of the late Margaret (Meehan). Cherish father of Gigi (Walter) McKenna, Daniel (Stefanie), the late William and Patrick Jr. Beloved grandfather of Jack, Madison and Charlotte. Dear brother of the late Mary (the late Patrick) Tominey and the late Daniel (Lana) Driscoll. Fond Uncle of Patrick (Lori), Brendan and Shannon Tomi-ney. Reposing at Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Road, Syosset, NY. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45AM at St. Edward Confessor R.C. Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset, NY. Burial to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019