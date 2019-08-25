Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
(516) 921-2888
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Edward Confessor R.C. Church
205 Jackson Ave
Syosset, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Driscoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Driscoll


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Driscoll Notice
DRISCOLL - Patrick Joseph of Syosset, NY on August 23, 2019. Past Grand Knight of the Joseph Gorman Council 5091, member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 6394, Retired manager from IBM Corporation and NY State Real Estate Appraiser. He was a proud Korean War Veteran, a member of the 27th Infantry Regiment (Wolfhounds) in Korea and Hawaii. Patrick was born in Jamaica, NY, graduated from Jamaica High School and Hofstra University. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Syosset, NY. Devoted husband of the late Margaret (Meehan). Cherish father of Gigi (Walter) McKenna, Daniel (Stefanie), the late William and Patrick Jr. Beloved grandfather of Jack, Madison and Charlotte. Dear brother of the late Mary (the late Patrick) Tominey and the late Daniel (Lana) Driscoll. Fond Uncle of Patrick (Lori), Brendan and Shannon Tomi-ney. Reposing at Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Road, Syosset, NY. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45AM at St. Edward Confessor R.C. Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset, NY. Burial to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beney Funeral Home
Download Now