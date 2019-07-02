FITZGERALD- Father Patrick, M.Afr. who went to his eternal reward on June 26, 2019, was born in Portsmouth, England on July 22, 1925. His father died when he was a young child and his only brother, Ted, was a second lieutenant in the British Army and killed in Normandy in 1944. He is survived by a cousin, Trish Bailey, her daughters Frances and Sarah, along with her husband, George, and three young cousins. Father Pat entered the Missionaries of Africa ( White Fathers) and was ordained a priest on May 31, 1951. Much of Father's missionary activity was spent in Africa ministering to the priests and sisters who served there. Father will be waked in the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Friday, July 5th, 2-4 and 7-9pm. His funeral will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 am. in Immaculate Conception Church. In lieu of flowers, Father has asked that donations be made to the following charities: the Food Pantry at Immaculate Conception Parish, the St. Vincent de Paul Society of MaryOImmaculateOParish, Sobornost For The World (Fair Trade), Birthright of Peconic, and the Father Vincent Capo- danno Guild. Finally, it is Father Pat's fond wish that in honor of the Portsmouth Football Team, those attending his funeral feel free to wear royal blue, the color of his beloved team. Published in Newsday on July 2, 2019