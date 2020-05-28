Home

FOEHR - Patrick J.of Garden City, NY, formerly of Aspinwall, PA, on May 25, 2020 after a brave battle with ALS. Devoted and loving father of Megan M.E. Foehr and Moira Foehr (Jesse Simon). Beloved brother of Kathryn Riedel (Arthur, Dec'd), Joseph, Mary, James, Sara, Frances, Megan, Mark, and Alison. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Kathryn Foehr, and his brother, Sean Foehr. Funeral arrangements by Fair-child and Sons, Garden City, NY. Private interment at Holy Rood Cemetery,Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2020
