MCGAW - Patrick J., formerly of East Moriches, LI on February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Arlene McGaw. Devoted father of Susan M. Campbell, Deirdre McGaw, Patrick McGaw and the late Tracey Kolkmeyer. Cherished grand-father of Kelly, Connor, Tara, Dehlia and Olivia. Past President of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Divison 7. Past Grand Marshal of the John P. Reilly East Islip St. Patrick's Day Parade, Irishman of the Year. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Division 7, Ancient Order of Hibernians Service Friday 8:00 pm at the Funeral Home. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI on Saturday at 9:15 am. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery Association, Center Moriches, LI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patrick's loving memory to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Zylofone, 3020 NY-207, Suite #107, Campbell Hall, NY 10916. Visiting Friday 2:00 pm until 4:30 pm and 7:00 pm until 9:30 pm. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2020