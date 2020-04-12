Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Patrick J. McMahon

Patrick J. McMahon Notice
MCMAHON - Patrick J. "P.J." of Sea Cliff, NY on April 8, 2020. A retired Command Sgt. Major in the U.S. Army and Suffolk County Police Officer. Also retired from Teamsters Local 282. He also served in the Navy. Member of Glenwood American Legion and the Glen Cove V.F.W.; Exempt member of the Glen Cove Fire Dept. Former member of the Sea Cliff F.D. Hook & Ladder Co. #1. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving father of Eileen (John) McGowan, Deirdre (August Cavaliere) McMahon and Patrick McMahon (Deborah). Grandfather of Michael McMahon. Dear brother of Barbara Minicozzi (Frank) and Joan D'Ambrosio (Louie); Brother-in-law of Jack Maxey (Donna). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews; his cousin Charles Addazio and many cousins, neighbors and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Further information Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to America's Vet Dogs, 371 East Jericho Tpk., Smithtown, NY 11787-2976 [email protected]
Published in Newsday from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
