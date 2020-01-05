Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick J. Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick J. Patterson Notice
PATTERSON - Patrick J. Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Loving father of Dennis, Edward and James. Cherished grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 2. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday January 9, 2020 11:00am at St. Bernard's R.C. Church, Levittown. Interment follows at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to St. Francis Breadline in New York City. Arrangements entrusted to the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Levittown.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -