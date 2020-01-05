|
PATTERSON - Patrick J. Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Loving father of Dennis, Edward and James. Cherished grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 2. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday January 9, 2020 11:00am at St. Bernard's R.C. Church, Levittown. Interment follows at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to St. Francis Breadline in New York City. Arrangements entrusted to the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Levittown.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020