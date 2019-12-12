|
CONNAGHAN - Patrick John, formerly of Medford on December 10 went to his heavenly reward. Beloved husband of Mary Linda. Loving father of Kathleen Pugh (Kevin), Mary Jean Mason (Paul), Patrick (Sherri), James (Michelle) and Timothy. Cherished grand-father of 11. Caring brother of Edward and the late Neil. Proud Navy Veteran. Family and friends to celebrate Patrick's life on Friday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc. Mass of Christian burial on Saturday 9:30 am at St. Sylvester's RC Church in Medford. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 12, 2019