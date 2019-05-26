|
JONES - Patrick R., of Seattle, WA, formerly of Stony Brook, NY, passed away peacefully April 26, 2019. Beloved son of the late Walter J. Jones & Mary A. Jones, beloved stepson of the late Ruth D. Jones. Cherished brother of Michael, Dennis, Mary Anne Miller, & Cathleen Downs. Caring stepbrother of Jeffrey Graf, Kevin Graf, Margaret Governale, Susan Graf, & Peter Graf. Devoted uncle of many nieces & nephews. Patrick was formerly a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. Services with military honors will be held at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Published in Newsday from May 26 to May 28, 2019