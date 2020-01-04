|
|
MCCOOEY - Patrick Joseph age 85 of Massapequa Park on January 2nd, 2020. Beloved Husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Debra (John) Gertonson, Carole-Anne (Gene) Capak, Patrick (Wendy) McCooey, Anne-Marie (Gene) Roth and Megan (Ray) Alicea. Cherished grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 5. Loving brother of Ernie McCooey and extended family. Patrick was an Ex-Captain and a lifetime member of the Massapequa Fire Department. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6th from 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy Bayport, NY 11705. A chapel service will be on Tuesday, January 7, at 10:00am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 4, 2020