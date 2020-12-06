McNELIS - Patrick Joseph, 86, of East Northport and Huletts Landing, NY, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2020 surrounded by family. "Pat" was born in Brooklyn on July 1, 1934, to Irish immigrants John and Margaret McNelis and spent his youth on Bedford Avenue playing stickball, punch-ball, excelling at school, and cheering on his beloved Brooklyn Dodgers. Pat married his high school sweetheart, Irene, on May 18, 1957, in Brooklyn, NY, and they remained devoted to each other throughout their 63 years of marriage. Pat was a proud graduate of Manhattan College in electrical engineering (Go Jaspers). He worked at IBM in Endicott, NY, and literally wrote the book on transistor electronics which he used to teach other IBM engineers. His interest in computers, communications and imaging led him to Republic Aviation and then to Fairchild Camera and Instrument Corporation, which was later successively acquired by Schulm- berger, Loral, and then by Lockheed-Martin. Pat managed the teams that developed space cameras and was awarded a special recognition from NASA, who invited him and Irene to be their guests to watch the space shuttle launch that delivered his camera to the space station his camera is still operating. Pat found time to start a company on Environmental Monitoring that included a successful exit while also obtaining a Master's degree, being on the Editorial Board of the International Journal of Computers and Security, and teaching classes on computers and management at Polytechnic University and SUNY, Farmingdale. Pat was active in St. Teresa's parish in Brooklyn and in East Northport's St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church where he was a long-time teacher and Eucharistic Minister. A devoted husband and father, Pat spent years coaching his children's teams where he was the face of Red National's Little League teams while also attending and cheering their every school and athletic event. Pat mastered the art of being able to cheer runners at Sunken Meadow's cross-country course from more places than seems physically possible. Pat is survived by his wife Irene of East Northport and Huletts Landing, NY, children Kathy of Plant City, FL, Kevin of Hauppauge, NY, Brian (Donna) of Roslyn Heights, NY, John (Pam) of Cupertino, CA, and Patrick (Christine) of Commack, NY; grandchildren Bryan, David, Katelyn, Molly, Amanda, Irene, Patrick, and John; great-grandchildren Jake and Julia and his sister Mary Cusack (Jerry) of Naples, FL. Pat is predeceased by his parents, by his children Thomas and Michael, and daughter-in-law Kerry. Pat had the gift of gab and blarney. When he started one of his stories, such as his Duck Story, Pat was often interrupted by his friends who wanted to "top-off" their drinks because of their confidence that his tale would not be brief. He often jokingly observed that if it wasn't for his modesty, he would have been perfect (at least we think he was kidding). Pat frequently mentioned that the reason why cemeteries have fences is because people are dying to get in and while we know that will be the final resting place of his physical body, his spirit will continue helping others, telling jokes, reminiscing about his Brooklyn Dodgers, and being with all of us who have been fortunate enough to know him. Cheerio. May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand. Visiting Monday 3:30 PM 7:30 PM at the Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave., Northport, NY. Funeral Mass 10:15 AM Tuesday at St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to The Hospice Inn, 70 Pinelawn Road, Melville NY 11747 or the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
. The family is planning a celebration of life for Pat in 2021, when he can be properly honored. nolanfh.com