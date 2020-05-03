|
SHEA JR. - Patrick Joseph, 69, of Melville, NY, formerly of Inwood, L.I., passed away on April 26, 2020. Patrick was predeceased by his parents, Eleanor and Patrick, his brother Kevin, and sisters Denise and Pam Shea-Byrnes. He is survived by his sister, Debbie Shea-Forbes. Patrick was an uncle to Meghan Forbes Rogge, Jennifer Morgan Forbes, Kevin Shea Byrnes, and Kaitlin Shea Byrnes. He was great uncle to Elliott Maclean Rogge and brother-in-law to Jeff Byrnes.Patrick will be laid to rest at Calverton NationalCemetery on May 6, 2020.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020