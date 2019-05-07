STAPELTON - Patrick Joseph, of Bellmore passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in Ronkonkoma, NY on March 28, 1922 to William and Hannah Ryan Stapleton who immigrated from Ireland in 1922. He married his first and only love Mary Pearl Watts on August 2, 1952. He served his country in the US Army from 1952-54. In September 1959 he joined the Nassau County Police Department. He started by walking a beat in the 1st precinct. He rose through the ranks to retire as Detective Lieutenant. He was a member of the BSO, PBA, and ARPO. Pat had a love of golf which he started with his wife Mickey (Mary) in retirement. He bravely battled Parkinson's for 19 years. He is survived by his six children: Debbie DeFino and husband Joseph, Patricia Lang and husband Steve, Patrick Stapleton and his wife Lisa, Elizabeth Stapleton Hall, Craig Stapleton and his wife Teresa, and Jason Stapleton. Grandchildren Kaitlin DeFino Telses and husband William, Sarah DeFino, Tyler Lang, Andrew Lang, Kristen Settles, Callie Richardson and husband Geoffrey, Hannah Stapleton, Robert Hall Patrick Hall, Ryan Stapleton, and Thomas Stapleton. Great grandchildren William and Matthew Telese. Pat is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Mary (Mickey) Pearl, infant son Liam, brother John Stapleton and sister Maryellen Peterson. Visitation will be held at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son Inc., 302 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY on Tuesday & Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass 9:45am Thursday at St. Barnabas RC Church Bellmore. Interment LI National Cemetery. Published in Newsday on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary