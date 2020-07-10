Patrick Kinane

KINANE - Patrick Brian, Age 18, Passed July 8, 2020. Beloved son of Michael and Carol-Ann Kinane. Loving Brother of Timothy Kinane. Reposing at The Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Saturday 6-9pm and Sunday 2-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at St. Patrick's R.C. Church Smithtown, NY. Interment to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Friends of Karen Organization or Make a Wish of Suffolk County. www.branchfh.com