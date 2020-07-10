1/1
Patrick Kinane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINANE - Patrick Brian, Age 18, Passed July 8, 2020. Beloved son of Michael and Carol-Ann Kinane. Loving Brother of Timothy Kinane. Reposing at The Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Saturday 6-9pm and Sunday 2-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at St. Patrick's R.C. Church Smithtown, NY. Interment to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Friends of Karen Organization or Make a Wish of Suffolk County. www.branchfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved