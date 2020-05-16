Home

Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422
Patrick McGee Notice
McGEE - Patrick Joseph Jr. of Bay Shore, on May 14, 2020 in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Elizabeth, and loving father to Erin, Tara, and Patrick. Cherished grandfather to Elizabeth, Tyler, Sean, Megan, Dorothy, Colin, Ryann, Kieran and Patrick, and great grandfather to Mikayla. Proud Veteran of the United States Air Force. Faithful member of the Division 2 Ancient Order of Hibernians. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the s Foundation. We love you, Pat. Rest In Peace. Reposing will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 3-4 pm at Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Road, Commack, NY 11725.
Published in Newsday on May 16, 2020
