FARRELL - Patrick Ryan, 73 years old, of North Carolina, formerly of Far Rockaway, NY, passed away on October 23, 2020. Husband of devoted and loving wife, Rebecca; father of Amanda; and grandfather of Jesse. Cherished son of the late Edward A. Farrell, Sr. and Marion M. (Haugh) Farrell. Survived by siblings Edward A., Jr. (Susan), John S., Sr. (Carol), Michael J., Joan M. Boyd (Richard, Sr., deceased), Frances A. Cowan (Richard, Sr.), Joseph G. (Catherine), James I., Stephen P. (Anne), Monica M. Tobin (William, Sr.), & Marian R. Holupka (Donald); and many adoring nieces & nephews. Predeceased by his brother Thomas Farrell & sisters Mary E. Young (Frederick, Sr.) and Winifred F. Kent Eaton (William, deceased). Patrick Ryan honorably served his country as a soldier in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. Upon his return to the United States following his military service, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration from John Jay College of Criminal Justice while enjoying a successful career as a detective with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Patrick Ryan's life was beautifully dedicated to his Roman Catholic faith, the Blessed Mother and Saint Pio of Pietrelcina. His love and legacy will forever live on in our hearts. A Memorial Mass in honor of Patrick Ryan Farrell will be held at a future date.







