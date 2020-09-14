1/
Patrick William Mullooly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MULLOOLY - Patrick William of Wyandanch, NY passed away on September 10, 2020 at age 57. Formerly of Baldwin and Freeport, NY. Predeceased by his loving parents Patrick Joseph and Dorothy Virginia Mullooly. He was an employee of NYC MTA for close to 20 years. Cherished brother of Ann E. Mullooly and Eileen Mullooly Nocera (Anthony). Loving uncle of Anthony Nocera, Patrick Nocera, and Kaitlin Nocera-Ortiz (Miguel). Great-uncle of Brandon and Gabriela Ortiz and Allison and Amanda Nocera. Family will receive visitors on Monday Sept 14th (2-4 and 7-9pm) at Lindenhurst Funeral Home, 424 S Wellwood Ave, Lindenhurst, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday Sept 15th at 10:45am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 855 Carmans Road, Massapequa Park, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patrick's memory to Bideawee, 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton, NY. Interment at Black Creek Cemetery in Westport NY in early October.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindenhurst Funeral Home
424 S Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
(631) 957-0300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved