MULLOOLY - Patrick William of Wyandanch, NY passed away on September 10, 2020 at age 57. Formerly of Baldwin and Freeport, NY. Predeceased by his loving parents Patrick Joseph and Dorothy Virginia Mullooly. He was an employee of NYC MTA for close to 20 years. Cherished brother of Ann E. Mullooly and Eileen Mullooly Nocera (Anthony). Loving uncle of Anthony Nocera, Patrick Nocera, and Kaitlin Nocera-Ortiz (Miguel). Great-uncle of Brandon and Gabriela Ortiz and Allison and Amanda Nocera. Family will receive visitors on Monday Sept 14th (2-4 and 7-9pm) at Lindenhurst Funeral Home, 424 S Wellwood Ave, Lindenhurst, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday Sept 15th at 10:45am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 855 Carmans Road, Massapequa Park, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patrick's memory to Bideawee, 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton, NY. Interment at Black Creek Cemetery in Westport NY in early October.







