Ingenito - Patsy of West Babylon, NY on December 30, 2019. Decorated WW II Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Edna M. Ingenito. Loving father of Patricia Friemann (Bob), John Ingenito (Carol) and Ronald Ingenito. Cherished grandfather of Bryan, Matthew, Victoria, Erica and Stephanie. Caring great-grandfather of Abbie Jo, Kamryn Alexis and Ava Lee. Visitation Sunday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30pm at Powell Funeral Home, 67 Broadway (110), Amityville, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30am at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, Amityville, NY. Followed by interment at L.I. National Cemetery. Donations can be made in Patsy's name to envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020