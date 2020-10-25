JOHNSON - Paul A. A life long resident of Long Island, died on October 9, 2020 at the age of 96. Paul recently moved to Souderton, PA with his daugh- ter. A WWII Veteran of the 341st Army Engineers. He was the owner of William Kubach, Inc. in Bay Shore, NY. Paul is predeceased by his wife Hilda; survived by his sister, Helen Newdale; his children, Ginny Leigh-Manuell, Bill Johnson; his grandchildren, Jennifer Wills, Keith and Cheryl Johnson; great grandchildren, Jasper and Stewie Wills. He was predeceased by his par- ents, Carl and Alice (Fritz) Johnson, siblings, Elvira, Carl and Joseph Johnson and grandson Brian Leigh-Manuell.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store