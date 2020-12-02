SAPIENZA - Paul Anthony, on September 29, 2020 at age 68. Resident of Elmont for over 50 years. Devoted husband of Roseanne. Beloved father of Dawn (Keith) Costorf and Melissa (Victor) Waelchli and Andrew. Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Allyson, Patrick Costorf and Alayna, Kaylee Waelchli. Paul was born October 2, 1952 to Andrew and Angelina (Gottilla) Sapienza. He was the youngest brother of Rose and Annette. He received his bachelor's degree from St. John's University in 1974. He owned and operated Sapienza Bake Shop in Elmont, which his father opened in 1967 and he took over in 1973. On November 29, 1975, he married the love of his life, Roseanne Golde, and they raised three children together Dawn, Melissa and Andrew. He the President of the Elmont Chamber of Commerce and past President of both the Nassau-Suffolk Bakers Association and the New York State Bakers Association. He was on the board of directors for the Elmont youth nonprofits Gateway Youth Outreach and the Martin DePorres School for Exceptional Children. He was an active member of St. Boniface Church as a lector and eucharistic minister. He was an overall positive influence in the community. Paul was very close to his family and friends and loved spending time with them. He was working with his son Andrew Sapienza to pass the of the bakery over to him. Paul loved being a grandfather.He was known for his easy laughter, his generosity and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be in repose at Elmont Funeral Home Inc., 1529 Hempstead Turnpike, in Elmont. www.elmontfuneral homeltd.com
. Visiting will be on Wednesday and Thursday 2-5 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 9:30am at St. Boniface RCC. Entombment at Holy Rood Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to Gateway Youth Outreach, 534 Elmont Road, Elmont NY 11003.