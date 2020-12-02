1/1
Paul Anthony Sapienza
1952 - 2020
SAPIENZA - Paul Anthony, on September 29, 2020 at age 68. Resident of Elmont for over 50 years. Devoted husband of Roseanne. Beloved father of Dawn (Keith) Costorf and Melissa (Victor) Waelchli and Andrew. Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Allyson, Patrick Costorf and Alayna, Kaylee Waelchli. Paul was born October 2, 1952 to Andrew and Angelina (Gottilla) Sapienza. He was the youngest brother of Rose and Annette. He received his bachelor's degree from St. John's University in 1974. He owned and operated Sapienza Bake Shop in Elmont, which his father opened in 1967 and he took over in 1973. On November 29, 1975, he married the love of his life, Roseanne Golde, and they raised three children together Dawn, Melissa and Andrew. He the President of the Elmont Chamber of Commerce and past President of both the Nassau-Suffolk Bakers Association and the New York State Bakers Association. He was on the board of directors for the Elmont youth nonprofits Gateway Youth Outreach and the Martin DePorres School for Exceptional Children. He was an active member of St. Boniface Church as a lector and eucharistic minister. He was an overall positive influence in the community. Paul was very close to his family and friends and loved spending time with them. He was working with his son Andrew Sapienza to pass the of the bakery over to him. Paul loved being a grandfather.He was known for his easy laughter, his generosity and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be in repose at Elmont Funeral Home Inc., 1529 Hempstead Turnpike, in Elmont. www.elmontfuneral homeltd.com. Visiting will be on Wednesday and Thursday 2-5 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 9:30am at St. Boniface RCC. Entombment at Holy Rood Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to Gateway Youth Outreach, 534 Elmont Road, Elmont NY 11003.



Published in Newsday on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
09:30 AM
St. Boniface Church
Funeral services provided by
Elmont Funeral Home - Elmont
1529 Hempstead Turnpike
Elmont, NY 11003
516-437-2100
December 1, 2020
We met in 1964 in Boy Scouts. He was and will always be my best friend. I love him and my entire Sapienza-Golde family. Wish I could be there to hug you all.
Tim Scully
December 1, 2020
Chris Reusch
Friend
December 1, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gina Parisi
November 30, 2020
I only met Paul a few times. I remember his smile, his easy manner, his welcome and his generosity with his time to those of us who were strangers to him. I am shocked and saddened to learn of his sudden passing and I extend my sincere condolences to Roseanne, Dawn, Melissa and Andrew and all who loved him. May he rest in peace.
Jim Brennan
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
Paul spent his life being of service. He will be missed by all of us in the baking industry.
Kirk Rossberg
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
I have been fortunate enough to have Paul as my brother in law and in my life for over 45 years. He was a kind, generous man with a gentle soul and a smile for everyone. In all the years I have known him I never heard him raise his voice or say an unkind word about or to anyone. He will be sorely missed by anyone and everyone who knew him. I am sure he received his wings immediately as he was already an Angel here on earth. Rest In Peace Paul. I will miss you.
Joni Golde
Family
November 30, 2020
With deepest sympathy on your loss. I have known Paul close to 10 years through RBA and found him to be thoughtful, generous and the consumate professional. He will be missed.
DENNIS STANTON
November 30, 2020
Marlene, Paul &amp; Lynn at the RBA 100th Anniversary Party.
Paul was an amazing person and friend to me for the past 8 years. He taught me so much, kept me under his protective wing and will always have a special place in my heart. There is no one that loved the Retail Bakers of America more, and I will forever miss his stories! We are heartbroken here. Our thoughts and prayers are with Roseanne and the Sapienza Family!
Bernadette Haas
Coworker
