I have been fortunate enough to have Paul as my brother in law and in my life for over 45 years. He was a kind, generous man with a gentle soul and a smile for everyone. In all the years I have known him I never heard him raise his voice or say an unkind word about or to anyone. He will be sorely missed by anyone and everyone who knew him. I am sure he received his wings immediately as he was already an Angel here on earth. Rest In Peace Paul. I will miss you.

Joni Golde

Family