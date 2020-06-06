BEDROSSIAN - Paul, died peacefully in Livermore, CA on May 30, 2020. He was born in Cyprus to an Armenian refugee family in 1927, attended American University in Cairo, and earned a Doctorate in Medicine from University of Geneva in 1954. He performed a resid-ency at Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn and later served on the clinical faculties of both Upstate and Downstate Medical Centers in NY. From 1963 to 2013 he and his family lived in Freeport, NY, where he practiced ophthalmology and served at South Nassau, Mercy, and Hempstead General Hospital and at the A. Holly Patterson Home for the Aged. He was pre-deceased in 2018 by his wife of 57 years, Felice Takakjian, with whom he enjoyed exploring and photographing the American West. He is survived by a son, Peter, of Livermore CA.







