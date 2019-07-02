Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Graveside service
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery.
Paul Benner Notice
BENNER - Paul E. On Sunday, June 30, 2019, Paul Benner died peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves behind a loving wife of 46 years, Marilyn Hagen Benner. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Rouse Benner. He is also survived by his daughters Barbara Benner, Patti Benner (David Kough), Beth Benner, nephew Don Benner and grandson Jeffrey Antsen. Paul "Peb" had a great love of family and leaves behind a large extended family in-laws Harriet & John McCrickert, Jennifer, Charles and Cooper Currao, Melanie, Peter and Callie Thick. Peb's definition of extended family also included "almost daughters" Laura Kimmins and Viki Morris and "almost grandchildren" Ali Benner, Megan Kimmins, Andrew Kimmins & Rebecca Doerfler. A Viewing will be held 12:30- 1:30 on July 3rd at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road, Towson, MD followed by a Graveside Service at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to either Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 99 Central Park Rd., Plainview, NY 11803 or the Women's Housing Coalition, Inc. www.womenshousing.org 119 E. 25th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218.
Published in Newsday on July 2, 2019
