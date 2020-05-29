BROSSEAU- Paul H. on May 25, 2020 of Port Jefferson Station, LI. Beloved husband of Beth (nee Gilbert). Loving father of Elena and Lily Brosseau. Adored brother of Patrick, John, Matthew and Bridget Brosseau and Elena Ricciardi, and Florence Callahan. Cher- ished uncle of Michael, Billy, Kristen, Meghan, Jonathan, Kevin, Melissa, Morgan, Brittany, Cara and Amanda. Arrangements entrusted to O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, New York. Cremation Private. www.obdavisportjefferson.com
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2020.