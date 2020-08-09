1/1
Paul Douglas Freda Sr.
FREDA - Paul Douglas Sr. of Holbrook, NY on April 22, 2020 in his 84th year. To put into words the depth and breadth of such a wonderful man and a life well lived is a difficult thing. Paul was a brilliant educator and talented artist. He had an innate love for the natural world and a passion for the arts. Predeceased by his wife Marilyn, Paul was blessed to find a loving and devoted partner in Rose Nickerson, with whom he shared many wonderful years. Beloved father of Paul Douglas Freda, Jr. (Michele) and Kathy Jayne (Tim). He was adored by his grandchildren Paul III, Danielle and Jessica (Doug Mehl) Freda, Brian (Shannon) and Taylor Jayne. He also leaves behind his great-grandchildren Caleigh and Averie. Paul will never be forgotten by his brothers, Richard (Winnie) and Roger (Elizabeth) Freda as well as his devoted extended family Yvonne, Michael, Christopher and Donna Fusco, Crystal and Colleen Killoran, and his many nieces, nephews and friends. Leaving a legacy of love and inspiration to all of us fortunate enough to have known him. He will be greatly missed. Sail on Papa. A memorial service is planned for 2pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Paul's home in Remsenburg, NY. (Rain date September 6th.) Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home. www.moloneyfh.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Paul's home
Funeral services provided by
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
(631) 981-7500
