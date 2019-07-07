Newsday Notices
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
631-744-9700
paul fierro Notice
FIERRO - Paul of Ridge, N.Y. (formerly of New Hyde Park and Greenlawn) passed away peacefully at home on July 5, 2019 in his 97th year. Born on September 19, 1921 in Spinazzola, Italy to the late Antonio and Lucrezia Fierro (nee Di Tria). A World War II Veteran and an impassioned man who always put his family first. Beloved husband of 66 years to the late Prudence (nee Meli). Loving father of Anne Gunther (Conrad), Anthony Fierro (Karen), Laura Latman (Bruce) and Susan Okrent (David). Cherished grandfather of eight. Adoring great grandfather of three. Treasured brother of Nicholas (Loretta), Louis (Marie) and the late Joseph (late MaryEllen.) Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting will take place at the Branch Funeral Home, 551 NY-25A, Miller Place on Tuesday, July 9, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark's R.C. Church, Shoreham, on Wednesday, July 10, at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on July 7, 2019
