Paul Gambarani

GAMBARANI - Paul R., of Hauppauge, NY on July 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved Husband of Barbara. Loving Father of Laura (Herb), Lisa (Peter) and Paula (Andrew). Cherished Grandfather of Emma, Avery, Annie, Ava, Caroline and Matthew. Funeral Mass Thursday 12:00 pm at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church East Northport. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Long Island State Veterans Home Community Relations 100 Patriots Road Stony Brook, NY 11790 would be greatly appreciated. www.bfhli.com