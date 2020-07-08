1/1
Paul Gambarani
GAMBARANI - Paul R., of Hauppauge, NY on July 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved Husband of Barbara. Loving Father of Laura (Herb), Lisa (Peter) and Paula (Andrew). Cherished Grandfather of Emma, Avery, Annie, Ava, Caroline and Matthew. Funeral Mass Thursday 12:00 pm at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church East Northport. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Long Island State Veterans Home Community Relations 100 Patriots Road Stony Brook, NY 11790 would be greatly appreciated. www.bfhli.com



Published in Newsday on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
