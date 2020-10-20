1/
Paul Grech
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRECH - Paul A. on October 18, 2020 of Oyster Bay, Formerly of Hicksville, NY. Beloved husband of Wanda. Dear father to Paul Jr. (Gail), Laurie (Jim) DeGarmo, and Stephen. Cherished grandfather of Bradley, Catherine, Cheryl, Brendan, Dimitrios, and Briana. Great-grandfather of Grace, Van, Darby, and Pierce. Dear brother of Alfred (Marilyn), Charlie, Agnes (Walter) Lamb. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home, Inc., 293 South St Oyster Bay, NY 11771 Wednesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial at the Chapel of St Dominic Church Thursday, 11:30am. Interment to follow at St Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Catholic Charities. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Chapel of St Dominic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
293 South St
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-6700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved