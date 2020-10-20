Paul Grech

GRECH - Paul A. on October 18, 2020 of Oyster Bay, Formerly of Hicksville, NY. Beloved husband of Wanda. Dear father to Paul Jr. (Gail), Laurie (Jim) DeGarmo, and Stephen. Cherished grandfather of Bradley, Catherine, Cheryl, Brendan, Dimitrios, and Briana. Great-grandfather of Grace, Van, Darby, and Pierce. Dear brother of Alfred (Marilyn), Charlie, Agnes (Walter) Lamb. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home, Inc., 293 South St Oyster Bay, NY 11771 Wednesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial at the Chapel of St Dominic Church Thursday, 11:30am. Interment to follow at St Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Catholic Charities. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com