Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
(631) 744-1001
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Greenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul H. Greenberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul H. Greenberg Notice
GREENBERG- Paul H., age 78, of Miller Place, New York passed away on January 22, 2020. Paul was born July 7, 1941 in Manhattan, New York to the late Sidney and Ida Greenberg. Current Captain of the Miller Place Fire Department Fire Police and 30 year member of the Miller Place Fire Department. Paul had a 37 year career with the Civil Service Department of Suffolk County, New York and was an avid boat model builder. Beloved husband of Tasha Greenberg (nee Hewett). Loving father of Glenn (Anna) Greenberg and the late Diana Hewett-Ridgewell. Adoring grandfather of Michael Greenberg and his fiancee Tiana Rooney and Brian Greenberg. Cherished brother of Marty (Jo Ann) Greenberg. Treasured uncle of Mark Greenberg and great uncle of Tyler and Caleb Greenberg. Brother-in-law of Charles Hewett and his partner Charles Olbricht. A memorial visitation for Paul will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY 11764.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -