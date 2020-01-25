|
GREENBERG- Paul H., age 78, of Miller Place, New York passed away on January 22, 2020. Paul was born July 7, 1941 in Manhattan, New York to the late Sidney and Ida Greenberg. Current Captain of the Miller Place Fire Department Fire Police and 30 year member of the Miller Place Fire Department. Paul had a 37 year career with the Civil Service Department of Suffolk County, New York and was an avid boat model builder. Beloved husband of Tasha Greenberg (nee Hewett). Loving father of Glenn (Anna) Greenberg and the late Diana Hewett-Ridgewell. Adoring grandfather of Michael Greenberg and his fiancee Tiana Rooney and Brian Greenberg. Cherished brother of Marty (Jo Ann) Greenberg. Treasured uncle of Mark Greenberg and great uncle of Tyler and Caleb Greenberg. Brother-in-law of Charles Hewett and his partner Charles Olbricht. A memorial visitation for Paul will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY 11764.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 25, 2020