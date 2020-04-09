|
CARACCIOLO - Paul J., 87, of Woodbury, NY, formerly of Syosset, died on April 2, 2020 from COVID-19. Born in Brooklyn, NY on January 1, 1933 to the late Bruno and Concetta (Falcone) Caracciolo, originally of Reggio Calabria, Italy. Pre- deceased in 2004 by brother Anthony. Married to Ruth (Heithaus) Caracciolo for 52 years, who passed away in 2011. Paul graduated from Fordham University, and received an MBA from St. John's University. He was employed by The Sanforized Co, Chase Manhattan Bank, and RCA Global Communications as a marketing analyst in NYC. Member of Knights of Columbus, St. Edwards, Syosset, and later Holy Name of Jesus Church, Woodbury. Paul is survived by three children; Anne Zimmerman (David) of Hunt- ington, NY, Mary Dell'Abate (Gary) of CT, Richard Caracciolo of Greenfield, MA, and James, who died as an infant; as well as grandchildren: Ashley Santana (Jose); Allison Zimmerman; Drew Zimmerman; Jackson Dell'Abate; and Lucas Dell'Abate. Graveside service will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Paul's family respectfully requests donations be made to the staff at Northwell Health COVID-19 Emergency Fund at: https://support.northwell.edu/20/donation-forms/ covid-19-emergency-fund.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2020