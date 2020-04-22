Home

Reverend Paul J. Dahm


1932 - 2020
Reverend Paul J. Dahm Notice
DAHM - The Reverend Paul J., on April 15, 2020. Rev. Dahm was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Rockville Centre on June 2, 1962. He served in several parishes in the Diocese: Associate Pastor, St. Lawrence the Martyr, Sayville; Associate Pastor, Maria Regina, Seaford; Associate Pastor, St. Agnes, Greenport; Associate Pastor, St. John the Evangelist, Center Moriches; Chaplain, Nassau County Medical Center, East Meadow; Administrator, St. John the Baptist, Wading River; Chaplain, Good Samaritan Hospital, West Islip. Due to the ongoing pandemic, burial services will be private. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to The Noce Funeral Home, West Babylon. www.nocefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020
