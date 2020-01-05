|
McCAFFREY - Paul J., born June 8, 1959 of Miami, Fl and formerly of Farmingdale, NY returned to God on December 12th. He was very active with the K of C and the Emmaus Group in his Parish. He was the proud father of John-Paul and Chelsea and grandfather of Katelyn. He was predeceased by his father Larry and brother Ken. He is survived by his mother Dorothy and siblings Doug, Karen, Tom and Ann as well as many nieces and nephews. Paul embraced life with a passion few of us know. He was a deep sea Alvin submarine pilot for the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. He researched the ocean floor at depths of over 2 miles. Paul was one of the first 12 licensed private passenger submarine pilots in the world, giving undersea tours to people while working in Hawaii and St. Thomas, V.I. Paul climbed some of the highest mountain peaks in both North and South America. Please join us at a Memorial Mass on Saturday, January 11th at 11:00am at St. Ignatius Church, Hicksville, NY. In lieu of flowers, please visit a loved one and make their day! Paul would like that.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020