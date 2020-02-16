Newsday Notices
JOHNSON - Paul H., 90, of Huntington on February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary for 66 years. Devoted father of Paul Jr., Lynda Johnson-John (Ian), and Aaron (Liz Careccia). Cherished grandfather of Paul, Andrew, Anastasia, Isabella, and Valentina. Dear brother of Fannie and the late Earl, William, and Mattie. Visitation Tuesday 2 - 6:30pm at Evergreen Baptist Church, Huntington. Masonic Service Tuesday 6:30pm. Home Going Service Wednesday 10am. Arrangements entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 16, 2020
