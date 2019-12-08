Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc
4898 New York 81
Greenville, NY 12083
(518) 966-8313
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Lemenille
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Lemenille

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Lemenille Notice
Lemenille - Paul L., 57, passed on November 28, 2019. Born June 6, 1962 in Bethpage, NY. Beloved son of the late Charles and Gloria Zemba-Lemenille. Raised in Farmingdale, NY. Beloved brother of Charles, Jr., (Patricia), Stephen, Susan and Karen Lemenille. Loving uncle of Cassandra, Christopher and Charlene. Services to follow in springtime Farmingdale, NY and Greenville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any animal or American Diabetes Assoc. PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Condolences can be posted at: ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -