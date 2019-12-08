|
Lemenille - Paul L., 57, passed on November 28, 2019. Born June 6, 1962 in Bethpage, NY. Beloved son of the late Charles and Gloria Zemba-Lemenille. Raised in Farmingdale, NY. Beloved brother of Charles, Jr., (Patricia), Stephen, Susan and Karen Lemenille. Loving uncle of Cassandra, Christopher and Charlene. Services to follow in springtime Farmingdale, NY and Greenville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any animal or American Diabetes Assoc. PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Condolences can be posted at: ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019