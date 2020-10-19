DOYLE - Paul M. passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the age of 42. Paul was life-long resident of Hicksville, NY, Co-owner of Roast Sandwich House and a Financial Advisor. Paul was born in Plainview on June 2, 1978 to parents Catherine and Erwin Doyle who survive him. On October 10, 2014, he married his wife Stephanie and on September 25, 2016, he welcomed his son, Michael, who is a ray of sunshine and was the most important part of his life. His loving wife Stephanie and his son Michael Alan survive him. Paul is a cherished brother to Christine and her husband Eddie, John and his wife Rita, Matt and his wife Christina, and Joey. His in-laws, Coles and Kathy Robedee, sister-in-law Linda and husband Sean, also survive Paul. Beloved uncle to nieces Marissa, Goddaughter Emily, Kelly "Roses" and nephews Brendan, Logan, Nash, Parker, John and Godson Justin. He will be missed by his extended family: Erin, Karen and Skylar, to whom he is a proud Uncle and fatherly figure. Paul is predeceased by his grandparents, John and Helen Shenda, and Ann and Erwin Doyle, his Aunt, Peg, his brother, Michael, and his best friend, Alan, who was like a brother to him. Paul was a loving, great man who touched each and every one of our hearts. Paul always had a way of lighting up a room, making everyone feel welcome and giving everyone a good laugh. Paul loved to travel and go for Sunday drives with his wife and son. Paul just celebrated his son's 4th Birthday, and created the best nerf gun party you could ever imagine, and the kids had a blast. Paul put his whole heart into Roast Sandwich House, it was his second home and he enjoyed every minute of it. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and everyone he graced with his presence. Family and Friends may visit Wednesday 10/21, 4pm-6pm and Thursday 10/22, 12-2pm and 4-6pm at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home 125 W. Old Country Rd., Hicksville, NY. A funeral Mass will be held for Paul on Friday 10/23, 11:30am, at Holy Family RC Church, Hicksville, NY, followed by an interment at St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale, NY.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store