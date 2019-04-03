Home

OEHLER - Paul M., of Stockbridge, GA passed away March 24, 2019 in Celebration, FL with his family by his side. Paul was loved by his wife Suzanne (Richert) of 31 years, his parents Janet and Charles Oehler of Smithtown, his sister Deborah Jeffries (James) and their children Alyssa and Tracie Baker (Justin). Paul will be fondly remembered by Suzanne's mother Helga Richert, brother Arthur (Deborah), sister Kirsten Duprez (Fred), cousins, extended family and dear friends. Paul graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a Bachelor in Aviation Technology, was employed at Delta Airlines in Atlanta for 31 years as an Avionic Mechanic and retired in 2018. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 3, 2019
