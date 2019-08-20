|
|
MUNSCH Paul, 78, of East Meadow, NY passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2019. The most important thing to Paul was his family and his dog Sofie. Coffee, doughnuts, and country music were a few of his favorite things. His personality, wit, and sense of humor was loved by all his friends and family. He loved a nice green lawn, his tomato plants, and the Giants and Yankees sports teams. Beloved husband of Kathy (Cittadino) Munsch. Loving father of Erika, Paul, Gail (Greenberg) Munsch. Cherished grandfather of Ethan and Harrison (11). Adored brother of Lorraine McGoey, Barbara and Tom Cali, Arthur and Joanne Munsch, and Karen Cittadino. Survived by eight nieces and nephews and seven great nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on Today, August 20th at 9:45 am, St. Raphael's Church, 600 Newbridge Rd., East Meadow.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 20, 2019