Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
View Map
Interment
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Long Island National Cemetery
DeVAUL - Paul Reynolds, age 79, born July 7, 1940 in East Meadow, New York. A Veteran of the U.S. Army from 1961-1964. Paul had previously served in the local office of Congressman Steve Israel as an advocate for Veterans and their families. He held the position of County Commander of the American Legion, Post 365, Bayshore. Visitation will be held at the Michael J. Grant Funeral Home, Brentwood, on Sunday Nov. 17th from 2-4 pm and 7-9:30 pm. Interment Monday 10am Long Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 16, 2019
