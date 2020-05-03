|
|
JOSEPH - Dr. Paul Ronnie, of Forest Hills, NY, passed away in New Hyde Park, NY, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 87. The cause of death was COVID-19 related illness. Paul was born and raised in Jersey City, son of a town doctor and a member of a family who were the local department store magnates. At five years old he travelled weekly on his own via public transportation to NYC for piano lessons on East 72nd Street. After college at Yale and medical school at NYU he served in the U.S. Army as a medical attache to the Iranian government. He then found himself in the Philippines in charge of an American effort by the CDC to study a vaccine trial for cholera in the midst of a significant epidemic in the region. He returned to complete his pediatric residency and soon opened a private practice in Syosset, NY that served the children of Long Island for the next 39 years. He served on the board of the Walt Whitman Birthplace Association, directed the North Shore Synagogue Continuing Adult-Education Program, summered at the Chautauqua Institution, and was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. He was the beloved husband to first Marlee and then Carol. He was the devoted father of Debby and Barry, and later of step-daughter Lily Shapiro. He was the dear brother of Carl, and the proud grandfather of Akiva, Mira, Eva and Delia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the iPads for COVID Patients in Hospital fund (http://gf.me/u/xwf88s) and read/leave memories at http://tinyurl.com/PaulJosephRIP.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020