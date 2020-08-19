Paul Schimmenti

1/1
SCHIMMENTI - Paul A. DDS long time resident and practicing dentist in Rockville Centre, passed away August 3, 2020 after a 6 year battle with cancer. He was 71 years old. Son of the late James and Josephine Schimmenti. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, MaryAnn. Also survived by his sister Barbara Erhartic of Merrick, NY brother James of Florida and his sister Linda Abram of Pennsylvania, and sister-in-law Eileen Fox-Luciano of South Carolina. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Paul was a graduate of Chaminade High School, C.W. Post College where he received his B.S. in Chemistry, Summa Cum Laude. He received his DDS degree from SUNY Buffalo and awarded the Academy of Anesthesia Award. He was an attending dentist at Nassau County Medical Center and on the Board of Directors of the Nassau County Dental Society for over 25 years. He served 3 years of active duty in the Army in Amberg, Germany. He spent 13 years in the Army Reserve and was the youngest commander of a deployable dental unit. He opened his dental practice in Rockville Centre where he practiced for 40 years assisted by his wife MaryAnn serving as his Dental Hygienist. He was an active sailor and member of the Hempstead Harbour Club. Donations may be made in Paul's name to St Jude's Children Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 19, 2020.
