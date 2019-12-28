|
SEEBACK - Paul "Buddy" of Plainview, New York died peacefully in his home on December 26, 2019 at the age of 97. Devoted husband for 73 years of the late Ivy. Beloved father of Janet Hecken (the late John), Linda Dooley (Tom), and Ray Seeback (Marybeth). His happiness multiplied with the birth of his grandchildren; Nicolette on his 71st birthday and Christopher 2 1/2 years later. Buddy was born in St. Albans, New York. H e i s a WW II veteran and met the love of his life while serving overseas in London, England. Buddy was a semi-pro baseball player in the Queens Alliance. In 1997 he was elected into the Senior Softball ASA Hall of Fame. He was an avid skier, biker, and fisherman. However, after his family, his true passion was hockey. He was a die-hard NY Rangers fan. He was one of the original coaches who started the Town of Oyster Bay hockey program back in the mid-60's. Through his 40 years of coaching he touched the lives of hundreds of hockey players and parents. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner FH, 125 W. Old Country Rd. Hicksville on Sunday 2-5pm. Funeral Service Monday 10:30am. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, New York.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 28, 2019