SLOVAK - Paul J., of East Northport on December 6, 2019, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Mary. Dear father of Paul and his wife Christine and Julianne and her husband Dana Atchley. Cherished grandfather of Thomas, Andrew, Jacqueline, and great-grandfather of Evan. Paul was pre-deceased by his brothers Joseph and Leo and is survived by his siblings John, Thomas, Cyril, Gerard, Miriam Criscione, Barbara Clague, and Theresa Awan. Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery. www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 10, 2019