SULLIVAN Dr. Paul D., 68, of Huntington, NY passed away unexpectedly due to sudden cardiac arrest on April 28, 2020. Paul was born in Springfield, MA, on November 11, 1951, to Daniel and Ruth (Coughlan) Sullivan. He graduated from Cathedral High School and received his undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross, where he met his beloved wife Linda (Miano) Sullivan. Paul then graduated from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine and moved to Huntington, NY, in 1978. He practiced dentistry in the village of Huntington for 41 years and thoroughly enjoyed the many relationships he had with his patients. He was a proud and loving father to Daniel (Suzanne), Brian (Maria) and Steven (Marina) and the happiest Papa to Ronan, Tara, Kayla, Tyler, Nate and Thomas. Paul also leaves behind his five siblings: Mark, Joanie, Janet, Martha and Neil, whom he loved dearly. He enjoyed skiing and golfing but above all he cherished his time with family and friends at his home. Paul will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father who always had a smile on his face and kindness in his heart. He had a unique capability of making everyone feel special. His family and many friends will miss him forever. His family held a private service and there will be a memorial to celebrate his life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his name to Smile Train. mysmiletrain.org-campaign-PaulSullivan
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020