Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Sullivan


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Sullivan Notice
SULLIVAN Dr. Paul D., 68, of Huntington, NY passed away unexpectedly due to sudden cardiac arrest on April 28, 2020. Paul was born in Springfield, MA, on November 11, 1951, to Daniel and Ruth (Coughlan) Sullivan. He graduated from Cathedral High School and received his undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross, where he met his beloved wife Linda (Miano) Sullivan. Paul then graduated from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine and moved to Huntington, NY, in 1978. He practiced dentistry in the village of Huntington for 41 years and thoroughly enjoyed the many relationships he had with his patients. He was a proud and loving father to Daniel (Suzanne), Brian (Maria) and Steven (Marina) and the happiest Papa to Ronan, Tara, Kayla, Tyler, Nate and Thomas. Paul also leaves behind his five siblings: Mark, Joanie, Janet, Martha and Neil, whom he loved dearly. He enjoyed skiing and golfing but above all he cherished his time with family and friends at his home. Paul will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father who always had a smile on his face and kindness in his heart. He had a unique capability of making everyone feel special. His family and many friends will miss him forever. His family held a private service and there will be a memorial to celebrate his life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his name to Smile Train. mysmiletrain.org-campaign-PaulSullivan
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now