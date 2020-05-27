|
TROPEANO - Paul Leopold: Passed away Sunday May 24 peacefully at the age of 97 after losing his final battle to Covid-19. Born in Astoria NY on October 28, 1922 and settled in North Bellmore NY with his Bride Ann to raise their family. Paul served honorably and with distinction as a proud veteran of WWll, 1st Army, 544th Heavy Maintenance Field Company. Landing on Omaha Beach Normandy France July 11, 1944. During his service to country finding his way through Five Campaigns in the European Theater ultimately culminating with the Ardennes better known as "The Battle of the Bulge". Joining his wife in heaven he leaves behind his adorning family of (3) Children, son-in-law daughter-in-law, (7) grandchildren, (11) great-grandchildren and countless friends. Paul's kind and gentleness helped so many people navigate their way through life. He will surely be missed and remembered. We were all blessed to have him in our lives. We ask that during this unprecedented difficult Covid-19 times making it hard to have a proper send-off that you simply take a moment to reflect on the good you have in your lives and count your many blessings in his honor and memory- Sincerely his forever loving family.
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2020