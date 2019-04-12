|
|
WAGNER - Paula Elaine, formerly of New Hyde Park on April 9, 2019. Beloved sister of Bernice Krause. Loving aunt of Carol, Susan and Mary. Cherished grand aunt of Jessica, Sarah, Joseph, Jeremiah, Lydia, Gregory, Danny, Vincent, Angelina, Ellie, Thomas, Juliana and great grand aunt of 11. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Rd., Hicksville on Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10:00AM at St. Philip & St. James Episcopal Church, 432 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park. Interment to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2019