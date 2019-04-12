Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
For more information about
Paula Wagner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip & St. James Episcopal Church
432 Lakeville Rd
New Hyde Park, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Elaine Wagner


1943 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Paula Elaine Wagner Notice
WAGNER - Paula Elaine, formerly of New Hyde Park on April 9, 2019. Beloved sister of Bernice Krause. Loving aunt of Carol, Susan and Mary. Cherished grand aunt of Jessica, Sarah, Joseph, Jeremiah, Lydia, Gregory, Danny, Vincent, Angelina, Ellie, Thomas, Juliana and great grand aunt of 11. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Rd., Hicksville on Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10:00AM at St. Philip & St. James Episcopal Church, 432 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park. Interment to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now